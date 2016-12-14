PHOTOS: New $500,000 Astro Turf commissioned at Ghanaman soccer center

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have completed a modern Astro turf pitch estimated $500,000 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The project, first of its kind was commissioned during the GFA Ordinary Congress which took place on Monday December 12.

The new turf was constructed under the FIFA Goal Project and it is set to contain five thousand spectators.

There pitch will serve as a comfortable training facility for the various national teams at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence.

Photos By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports