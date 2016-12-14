Hearts of Oak weighing option of replacing Vincent Odotei

Hearts of Oak are believed to be looking at the possibility of appointing a new General manager to replace member of Parliament elect Vincent Sowah Odotei.

Vincent Sowah Odotei is now Member of Parliament elect for La Dadekotopon constituency and the fear is that he may not have time to engage so much in the day to day running of the club.

He stunned the incumbent Nii Amassah Namoale from the National Democratic Congress to win the seat.

The experienced football administrator, is set to hold meetings with the Board of Hearts to decide on his replacement, and the further deliberations of impending issues pertaining to the club.

Odotei, has been at the helm of affairs at the club since last year, but has been criticized by a session of fans who have been calling for his resignation.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu