The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 14 December 2016 10:06 CET

Hearts of Oak weighing option of replacing Vincent Odotei

By MyJoyOnline

Hearts of Oak are believed to be looking at the possibility of appointing a new General manager to replace member of Parliament elect Vincent Sowah Odotei.

Vincent Sowah Odotei is now Member of Parliament elect for La Dadekotopon constituency and the fear is that he may not have time to engage so much in the day to day running of the club.

He stunned the incumbent Nii Amassah Namoale from the National Democratic Congress to win the seat.

The experienced football administrator, is set to hold meetings with the Board of Hearts to decide on his replacement, and the further deliberations of impending issues pertaining to the club.

Odotei, has been at the helm of affairs at the club since last year, but has been criticized by a session of fans who have been calling for his resignation.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Undoubtedly war is an act of destruction at large & cannot be put on a certain allowance.
By: Dr. Amrit Gaur
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img