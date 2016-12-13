Manchester City and Chelsea hit with fines for on-pitch brawl

The Football Association have fined Manchester City and Chelsea £35,000 and £100,000 respectively following the fracas at the end of their Premier League clash on December 3.

The closing stages of Chelsea's 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium saw a mass scuffle on the touchline - involving players and staff of both sides - following a wild tackle by City striker Sergio Aguero on David Luiz.

Aguero was dismissed for the tackle, while team-mate Fernandinho also saw red for his involvement in the subsequent melee.

"The two clubs were charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," read a statement on the FA’s website.

Chelsea's fine is heavier due to previous disciplinary cases.

The FA were, according to reports, also considering imposing a points deduction given the charge was the Blues’ fifth in 19 months - speculation described as "a joke" by Blues boss Antonio Conte.