Ashley Williams zero-to-hero as Everton sink Arsenal

Ashley Williams atoned for an error-strewn display with the winner as Everton snatched a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Welsh defender was culpable for Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick opener – making a mistake as the hosts conceded a needless foul, then watching the dead ball deflect between his legs and into the net.

But after Seamus Coleman had given Everton hope on the stroke of half-time, Williams popped up four minutes from time to inflict a first Premier League defeat on Arsenal since the opening day.

Phil Jagielka was dismissed for a second yellow card late on – ruling him out of the Merseyside derby – but the Toffees clung on despite a crazy last-gasp goalmouth scramble.

The win - the Blues’ first in the league since October – sees them rise to seventh while second-placed Arsenal – who suffered their first defeat since the opening weekend – miss out on the chance to return to the top of the table.