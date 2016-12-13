Dreams FC congratulates Dan Botwe and Sowah-Odotei

Accra, Dec 13, GNA - Dreams Football Club has congratulated Messrs Dan Botwe and Vincent Sowah Odotei for winning their respective parliamentary seats at the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr Botwe retained his seat as the MP for Okere Constituency, whilst Mr. Sowah defeated Nii Amasa Namoale to win the La Dadekopon Constituency.

A statement from the secretariat of the club, said the home venue of Dreams FC, is situated in the Okere Constituency and the club has received tremendous support from the MP as well hence they were compelled to congratulate him on his victory.

It added 'our club has worked closely with Mr Sowah Odotei as the Acting Managing Director of Hearts of Oak'.

The statement said, the club is looking forward to working closely with the two personalities in the future.

GNA