The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 13 December 2016 23:00 CET

Dreams FC congratulates Dan Botwe and Sowah-Odotei

By GNA

Accra, Dec 13, GNA - Dreams Football Club has congratulated Messrs Dan Botwe and Vincent Sowah Odotei for winning their respective parliamentary seats at the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr Botwe retained his seat as the MP for Okere Constituency, whilst Mr. Sowah defeated Nii Amasa Namoale to win the La Dadekopon Constituency.

A statement from the secretariat of the club, said the home venue of Dreams FC, is situated in the Okere Constituency and the club has received tremendous support from the MP as well hence they were compelled to congratulate him on his victory.

It added 'our club has worked closely with Mr Sowah Odotei as the Acting Managing Director of Hearts of Oak'.

The statement said, the club is looking forward to working closely with the two personalities in the future.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"Africa's terrorists are not the Bin Ladens but the mind-set of the people"
By: Dr Douglas Adjepong-
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img