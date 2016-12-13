The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
GOC to go for Extraordinary Congress on Saturday

By GNA

Accra, Dec 13, GNA - The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), will on Saturday, December 17, organize an Extraordinary Congress to deliberate on their elections next year.

A statement signed by Mr Richard Akpokavie, General Secretary said, the Congress would deliberate on the modalities for the elections and other related issues.

It said, the Congress would set three committees; Disciplinary Grievances and Dispute Resolution Committees for the elections.

According the statement, each Olympic Sports Association is expected to present two delegates whilst Non-Olympic Sports Associations would be represented by one delegate.

The GOC would go to Congress next year March, to elect new officers to manage their affairs.

GNA

