Sports News | 13 December 2016

Lewandowski pens new Bayern Munich deal to 2021

By GNA

Munich, Dec 13, (GNA/dpa) - Bayern Munich have extended the contract of star striker Robert Lewandowski to 2021, the Bundesliga champions said Tuesday.

"I'm very happy the negotiations yielded a positive result and that I'll stay at Bayern for a few more years," Lewandowski told the club homepage. "We still have ambitious goals."

The Poland captain's previous deal was due to expire in 2019 but the extension ends speculation the 28-year-old could be lined up for a move elsewhere.

Lewandowski has scored 11 goals in 14 Bundesliga games this season as Bayern top the table on goal difference from promoted RB Leipzig.

"I'm happy we've secured the services of one of the world's best centre-forwards over the long term," said club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We now have certainty that another key player will wear the FC Bayern shirt in the coming years."

Bayern have many of their top players tied down to long-term deals with Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng, Manuel Neuer, David Alaba and Mats Hummels all signed to 2021 as well.

Lewandowski moved to Germany from his native league in 2010 when he signed for Bayern's rivals Borussia Dortmund, whom he helped win the Bundesliga in 2011 and the double in 2012.

After finishing top scorer in the Bundesliga in 2013/14, Lewandowski was enticed to Bayern on a free transfer when his contract expired. He has won another two championships and a German Cup with Bayern along being top league scorer with 30 goals last season.

GNA

