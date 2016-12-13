Chelsea full-back Azpilicueta extends contract to 2020

London, Dec. 13, (GNA/dpa) - Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta committed his future to the Premier League leaders by signing a new three-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday.

The new contract means Azpilicueta, who has been an integral part in his side's run of nine straight league wins, will be at the club until 2020.

The 27-year-old, who is set to make his 200th Chelsea appearance at Sunderland on Wednesday, said he'd had no doubts about signing a new deal.

"Since I arrived here my target was to progress as a player and win trophies," he told Chelsea's website.

"This new contract gives me the chance to continue my relationship with the club, that's what I wanted and obviously I'm really happy here.

The Spanish international Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 from French club Marseille.

