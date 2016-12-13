The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Indomie support for weight lifting yields dividend

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - The President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) Ben Nunoo- Mensah Tuesday said the support from leading noodle brand Indomie contributed to Ghana picking four awards at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth and Commonwealth Junior and Seniors Weightlifting competitions held in Penang, Malaysia.

The President of the GWF made this known when the Ghanaian contingent paid a courtesy call on the management of De United Foods Industries Ghana Ltd, (DUFIL) brand owners of Indomie.

The call was to commend the management and to present the medals won by the weightlifters to the company.

Indomie has been supporting weightlifting in Ghana over the years. The brand helped in putting up a gym and has been supporting a youth development programme in weightlifting, among others.

Receiving the leadership of the GWF and the weightlifters, the General Manager of DUFIL, Mahesh Shah, reiterated Indomie's support for youth development in Ghana.

He said Indomie has supported various programmes aimed at developing young people in the areas of education such as Spelling Bee and UCMAS, in creative arts such as Rep My School Competition and Talented Kidz shows as well as in sports.

He assured the GWF of Indomie's continuous support and urged them to keep working hard to win more laurels for the country.

Mr. Shah presented a cheque and boxes of Indomie to support the team in its preparation towards the next competition.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah expressed gratitude to Indomie for staying faithful to the Federation. He particularly commended Mr. Shah for his unflinching support for weightlifting in Ghana and looked forward to a long-lasting relationship.

He hoped that the relationship will enable the GWF to develop more talents to win more honours at international competitions.

Ghana presented three athletes at the competitions and returned with two gold, one silver and one bronze.

GNA

