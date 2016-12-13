The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
 Badu Shines In Udinese Win

By Daily Guide

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu lasted the entire 90 minutes in Undinese 3-1 win over Atalanta on Sunday.

The strong midfield enforcer, who recently found his name in his manager's good books due to his work rate and versatility, was phenomenal in both halves.

His tailored passes and interceptions distinguished him from the other 21 charges.

His razor sharp form comes as a welcoming news for Ghana with few weeks to the continental soccer festival slated for Gabon next January.

The former Asante Kotoko man, Badu, has featured in 13 of the 16 games, giving a very good account of himself which has places his side in the 12th position on the league log with 21 points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

