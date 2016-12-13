The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 13 December 2016 13:41 CET

GFA Unveils   $ 500,000 Astro Turf

By Daily Guide
The Astro Turf
The Astro Turf

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has constructed an international standard Astro Turf at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

The $ 500,000 high grade facility forms part of the FA's plans to make the FIFA Goal camping base complete.

Announcing its completion at a Congress in Prampram yesterday, GFA president Kwasi Nyantakyi expressed the hope that the artificial turf will benefit both national teams and clubs alike.

“…I also wish to announce that the GFA has completed an artificial pitch here at Prampram and I will like all of you to go and see it before you leave. It is of international standard and one of the best in the country.”

In the past, Clubs traveling outside the country for international assignments had pitched camp at Tema and Sogakope for the use of their Astro Turfs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

