Pogba Meets Pogba

Jose Mourinho is satisfied with Manchester United’s Europa League pairing with St Etienne after avoiding a further travel nightmare by facing the French club.

United will face St Etienne for the first time in the 1977 European Cup Winners’ Cup when the two teams meet in the round of 32 next February.

The tie will also see Paul Pogba, United’s £89.3 million world record signing , face his older brother, Florentin , in the two-legged encounter.

But having avoided potentially difficult trips to Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, Mourinho said United could have no complaints about the draw.

“The good thing is the travel distance,” Mourinho said. “We travelled very far and to some difficult places in the group stage, to Turkey and Ukraine.”

“But France is an easy flight, in an easy period with a lot of matches.”

“St Etienne are also a historical club with lots of tradition, People of my generation will never forget the Michel Platini team, so it will be difficult.”

“Manchester United is one of the big names in the competition and it will be hard for us, but we have two months without the Europa League and we can forget it for that time.”

Mourinho added that Pogba, signed from Juventus in the summer, was quick to tell him of the family connection of facing his brother.

“It’s a nice thing,” Mourinho said. “Paul was already laughing and for sure his brother is also laughing.”

“It’s nice.”

