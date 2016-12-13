Ghana youth defender Enoch Adu ends two-week trial with Danish side Nordsjælland



Ghana Under-20 defender Enoch Adu has returned to his native country after ending a two-week trial with Danish outfit FC NordsjÃ¦lland.

Adu, 18, is reported to have impress during the trial period.

But the youngster has returned home as NordsjÃ¦lland toss with the idea of signing him permanently.

The Right to Dream Academy product was farmed out on loan to Premier League side Inter Allies during the second half of the season.

