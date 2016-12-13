The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 13 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi admits ten-year Star Times TV deal is a huge risk

President Kwesi Nyantakyi admits the Ghana Football Association has taken a huge risk by signing a 10-year media rights deal with Pay TV channel Star Times.

StarTimes will pay US$ 17,950,000 for the deal, provide ten artificial pitches and a fully equipped modern OB van to the GFA  over the period.

The Ghana FA has handed all media rights relating to the Premier League, the Gala, the National Division One League, the MTN FA Cup, the Ghana Women's League and the Ghana Juvenile League.

Critics have questioned the duration of the contract and capacity of Star Times to provide top-class productions.

''We initially went to sign a five-year deal but the owner of the company proposed an extension of the deal with new terms, initially they had wanted 12 years but we quickly did a memo and sent it to the Executive Committee and finally took a decision to sign a 10-year deal,'' Nyantakyi said on Monday.

''Many are saying it is a risk for our but why don't you look at the other side, I think is rather a big risk for them.

''I think is a good deal and it is going to help us on the long term.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Money!Evil power is behind it,so it needs to be handled with care.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img