Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi admits ten-year Star Times TV deal is a huge risk

President Kwesi Nyantakyi admits the Ghana Football Association has taken a huge risk by signing a 10-year media rights deal with Pay TV channel Star Times.

StarTimes will pay US$ 17,950,000 for the deal, provide ten artificial pitches and a fully equipped modern OB van to the GFA over the period.

The Ghana FA has handed all media rights relating to the Premier League, the Gala, the National Division One League, the MTN FA Cup, the Ghana Women's League and the Ghana Juvenile League.

Critics have questioned the duration of the contract and capacity of Star Times to provide top-class productions.

''We initially went to sign a five-year deal but the owner of the company proposed an extension of the deal with new terms, initially they had wanted 12 years but we quickly did a memo and sent it to the Executive Committee and finally took a decision to sign a 10-year deal,'' Nyantakyi said on Monday.

''Many are saying it is a risk for our but why don't you look at the other side, I think is rather a big risk for them.

''I think is a good deal and it is going to help us on the long term.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com