Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Basit says he never doubted his ability after excelling for Lithuanian side Stumbras


Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abdul Basit says he never doubted his ability after enjoying a fabolous run in the Lithuanian A Lyga with Stumbras.

The 26-year-old is enjoying his career again with superlative displays for the European outfit this season.

He has scored three goals in 24 outings so far and continue to earn rave reviews for his startling performances.

Basit endured some tough moment in the past few months but maintains he never lost faith in his abilities during his dry patch.

'If I didn't have a strong character maybe that would have affected me, but I know my quality, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"I have never doubted my abilities. I am still working hard and at the moment I can say it's been great."

The Ghanaian midfielder captained Berekum Chelsea to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League in 2012.

The hugely talented midfielder also led the Local Black Stars in the WAFU tournament in Kumasi in 2013 as well as the CHAN tournament in South Africa same year.

