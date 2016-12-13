After tragedy and tears I am enjoying my football again- Turkey based Nuru Sulley

Ghana defender Nuru Sulley has been one of the top performers in the Turkish League in the last five weeks after returning from a career threatening injury.

The former Hearts of Oak defender has won the man of match award on three occasions in the last five games for Alanyaspor and his energy has helped stabilized a once leaky Alanyaspor defense.

After the storm there is always the sunshine that finally lifts and Sulley feels his time has finally arrived and the recognition that is coming his way is certainly due to the hard work he has kept in since suffering the injury.

'I think that I have to be grateful to God and the prayers of my supporters since I got injured,' Sulley told Accra-based Citi-FM

'These days I am feeling the love from the fans and that is solely down to the way things have turned out for me since I returned from injury.'

This weekend two goal line clearances from Sulley meant his side secured a 2-0 win over Karabukspor and most importantly pushed them to 12th on the league table after a disastrous start to the campaign.

'We started very poorly but we are getting it right at the moment.'

'There is still a lot that we have to do but I feel the energy from the team and we will give everything to remain in the super league.'

'There have been tears from that cold night against Besiktas where I picked up that injury but it's all in the past and I am really enjoying my game now.'

His form since returning has compelled some muted calls for his inclusion into Avram Grant's Ghana team that will be participating in the AFCON next month.

Jonathan Mensah, John Boye and Daniel Amartey are the undisputed first calls when it comes to the Black Stars but Nuru is making a strong claim for his inclusion with his performances in the Turkish League.

'It's the dreams of every footballer to play for his nation but I have to get it right at club level and I am happy that I have been able to fight really hard to be here.'

As the stars begin to shine for Sulley there is that feeling that if he maintains his form it's just a matter of time before some of Europe's best clubs come calling.

By Rahman Osman

