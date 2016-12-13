Vibrant Medeama chief James Essilfie in pole position to win CEO of season



Medeama chief James Essilfie is in pole position to win the Chief Executive Officer of the season.

The young and vibrant Medeama chief must fend off competition from Oduro Nyarko (Wa All Stars) and Albert Commey (Aduana Stars) to clinch the individual accolade at the 2015/2016 GFA/PLB Awards Night on Friday.

Essilfie has been hailed for spearheading Medeama's campaign this year where the Tarkwa-based side reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup - the highest feat chalked by any club in the year under review.

The Yellow and Mauves also finished fourth on the domestic front to put him in pole position to clinch the award.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate is an unassuming figure who has distinguished and excelled in his role with aplomb.

Under his leadership, Medeama have thrived within a short time, winning two FA Cup crowns in six years and emerging regular top-four finishers.

The GFA/PLB Awards night takes place at the Banquet Hall, State House on Friday December 16, 2016.

