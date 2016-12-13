The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 13 December 2016 12:55 CET

Vibrant Medeama chief James Essilfie in pole position to win CEO of season


Medeama chief James Essilfie is in pole position to win the Chief Executive Officer of the season.

The young and vibrant Medeama chief must fend off competition from Oduro Nyarko (Wa All Stars) and Albert Commey (Aduana Stars) to clinch the individual accolade at the 2015/2016 GFA/PLB Awards Night on Friday.

Essilfie has been hailed for spearheading Medeama's campaign this year where the Tarkwa-based side reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup - the highest feat chalked by any club in the year under review.

The Yellow and Mauves also finished fourth on the domestic front to put him in pole position to clinch the award.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate is an unassuming figure who has distinguished and excelled in his role with aplomb.

Under his leadership, Medeama have thrived within a short time, winning two FA Cup crowns in six years and emerging regular top-four finishers.

The GFA/PLB Awards night takes place at the Banquet Hall, State House on Friday December 16, 2016.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

ACTUALLY, KNOWLEDGE IS NOT POWER, BUT KNOWLEDGE APPLIED IS POWER
By: WISDOM AMEGATSEY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img