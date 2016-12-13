The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Yaw Preko confirms he is acting head coach at Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah

Yaw Preko has confirmed he has been appointed acting head coach of Nigerian side FC Ifeanyi Ubah after Kenichi Yatsuhashi parted ways with the club on mutual consent.

Yatsushashi took charge of one match in the just ended Top 4 tournament and lost exiting.

''Kenichi left the job with mutual agreement and I am now the acting head coach of the club,'' he told sportsworldghana.com

''I was the one on the bench yesterday (Sunday) when we played league champions Rangers 1-1 draw in the last match of the top 4 tournament.''

Preko is said to have linked Yatsuhashi to the Ifeanyi Ubah job after the duo made a mark at Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak.

