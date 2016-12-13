Nyantakyi to step down for NFF boss Amaju Pinnick for CAF Executive Committee seat- report

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi will step down and support NFF president Amaju Pinnick for the CAF Executive Committee, MTNFootball has reported.

But Pannick, wealthy businessman will support Nyantakyi to retain his seat on the FIFA Council.

Both the CAF executive committee and FIFA Council polls are slated for March 2017.

''Pinnick and Nyantakyi are from the same zone and he has now hammered out a plan for Nyantakyi to step down for him for the CAF position, while he will fully support him for his re-election for a seat on the FIFA Council,'' a top source informed.

Pinnick flew Nyantakyi back on his chartered flight from the recent AWCON final in Cameroon for them to attend a sports award in Lagos together.

Nyantakyi was also among the 18 football federation presidents who Pinnick hosted during the visit of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to Nigeria in July.

A lawyer and banker, the 48-year-old Nyantakyi has been GFA president since December 2005.

He was first elected on the CAF executive committee in February 2011.

He is also the president of the sub-regional WAFU B and owns Ghanaian club Wa All Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com