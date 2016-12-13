Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Basit enjoying Lithuania adventure with Stumbras



Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abdul Basit says he's enjoying the best time of his career at Lithuanian side Stumbras.

The former Berekum Arsenals enforcer has become a key cog in the Stumbras set-up since he joined from Bahrain champions Muharraq.

Basit, 26, has scored three goals in 24 matches and played a combined 2125 minutes in the A Lyga.

He has emerged a the poster boy for the Lithuanian side, churning out remarkable displays in the European country.

And he says he's enjoying the best time of his career so far.

''It's been pretty amazing and I'm happy with how thing have gone so far for me since I came here. It's a good club and I am happy here," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"It's been a great adventure for me as I keep working hard. Football in Lithuania is quality and I'm seeking to continue with my growth.

"Of course it's challenging. But that's part of the game. It's a universal game and so there is improvement everywhere.

"We are hoping to finish well in the season."

The Ghanaian midfielder captained Berekum Chelsea to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League in 2012.

The hugely talented midfielder also led the Local Black Stars in the WAFU tournament in Kumasi in 2013 as well as the CHAN tournament in South Africa same year.

By Patrick Akoto



