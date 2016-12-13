Ex-Medeama starlet Enoch Attah Agyei hugely tipped to win Most Promising Player of the season



Ex-Medeama winger Enoch Attah Agyei has been tipped to win the Most Promising Player of the season.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a fabolous campaign with the Yellow and Mauves where he played an influential role for the side as they reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The youngster, who has since been snapped up by Tanzanian giants Azam FC, is hugely tipped to clinch the individual accolade during the GFA/PLB Awards night on Friday in Accra.

The former Windy Professionals versatile youngster must fend off competition from Abdul Alifu Hudu (Inter Allies) as well as Mohammed Tarfik (New Edubiase).

The dynamic combination of pace, power and individual fantasy saw him help Medeama finish fourth last season as well as excelled in Africa.

With great acceleration and a thrilling directness about his play, the youngster has got an extremely bright future ahead as he continues to impress in Azam colours since joining.

