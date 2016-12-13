Cape Town City FC ready to splurge US$ 200,000 on Ghana Premier League goal king Latif Blessing

High-flying South African top flight side Cape Town City FC have tabled US$ 200,000 for Ghana Premier League goal king Latif Blessing.

Blessing is in high demand after raking in 17 goals in the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season.

The 19-year-old has already rejected a move to Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien but will not baulk at move to the Rainbow nation.

Cape Town City FC are having a fairytale run in the Absa Premiership where they lead after 12 rounds of matches.

The City Boyz, formed four months ago after John Comitis purchased Mpumalanga Black Aces' league status, already have Ghanaian Joseph Adjei in their books.

