Football Endowment Fund To Be Launched Next Year – GFA Boss

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantekyi disclosed at the Ordinary Congress held on Monday December 12, 2016 that the much talked about Football Endowment Fund would be launched next year.

Speaking at a packed Congress made up of Football clubs representatives and observers including the media at the Hon. E.T. Mensah Hall at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram said his administration wants to involve former footballers in their activities, hence want to recognize them and offer them opportunities in coaching, administration, refereeing or sports science.

He hinted that the annual National Gala which has not been honoured for a long time will be played by the 16 Premier teams before the commence of the next season which will be sponsored by StarTimes, a Chinese Multi Media Company who have promised to inject over $17million in Ghana Football within ten years.

According to Kwesi Nyantekyi, StarTimes will provide 20 OB Vans to league centers and construct ten football pitches across the nation, among other benefits, commitments and responsibilities.

The GFA President said the Ghana Premier League competition held last season was highly competitive and attractive as patronage was high with the massive contribution of the media and quality of play was also very high.

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye was not present as the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Frank Quist who had been in office for only three weeks read his speech. He said funding is the problem of Ghana Football and efforts must be made to seek sponsorships to solve the problem.

He hinted that Ghana will be hosting the African Women Championship in 2018 and it must be successful after Cameroun had put up a wonderful event in 2016.