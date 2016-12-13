GFA President Praise Queens And Female Football Organisers

Kwesi Nyantekyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commended the Black Queens for their performances.

Addressing the 23rdCongress of the GFA, he praised their feat as winners of the All African Games Gold and claiming Bronze at the recent African Women Championship in Cameroun.

Some female footballers have been nominated for honours at the up coming Glo CAF Awards in Nigeria, and the GFA President sees it as worthy recognition, because the girls have done well this year and one or two of them must be recognised to encourage the others.

He noted that with the ‘Live Your Goals Project’ on, many females will get much interest in football and either be playing or watching.

He congratulated the organisers of the female national teams, the coaches, management and sponsors who contributed to their remarkable performance.

Mentioning the Sanford Clinic sponsorship of the 2016 FA Cup which was successfully organized for the first time at Cape Coast and won by Ghana Police.