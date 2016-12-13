Kwesi Nyantekyi Outdoors New Astro Turf Pitch At Prampram

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantekyi took advantage of a large media presence at the 23rd Congress to showcase a new astro turf pitch constructed with support from FIFA.

According to Nyantekyi who is serving on the FIFA Executive Council, the project which is very high standard and quality cost $500,000 and players who are invited to the national teams will train on it.

He praised the contractors for working on time and hoped that similar projects would be put up in other places where the interest of football is high, but lack playing fields.

Kwesi Nyantakyi disclosed that the new StarTimes contract will earn Ghana ten playing fields in ten years, as well as OB vans and quality and wider coverage media.

He said the new Football Academy at Prampram is about to take off and players would be jointly catered for by their clubs or sponsors and the GFA.

Yours Truly toured the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence and discovered an improvement of the facility with new pitches developed and named after great football personalities as well as a Clinic, Hair Dressing Salon or Beauty Palour for the players, especially female players.