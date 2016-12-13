 Groupe Ideal Supports Achimota Golf Club President’s Putter Golf Tournament

The Achimota Golf Club last weekend organized the President’s Putter Golf tournament in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Club President, Nana Atta Nyamekye.

Ben Adu Owusu sealed this year’s championship on count back after returning a net score of 66 to edge Bishop Steve Asare.

Playing with a handicap of 19, Owusu scored 85 gross to finish ahead of a field of 40 golfers including the President of Ghana Golf Association, Mike Aggrey placed 15th and the captain of the Achimota golf club, Frank Adu junior28th place.

In the ladies contest, Cynthia Nyamekye playing with a handicap of 13 finished top of a group of 21women after netting a score of 69. She beat Beatrice Vetsche 70 net and charismatic Leticia Amponsah Mensah who finished in second and third respectively to the coveted title.

Groupe Ideal’s association with this year’s President’s Putter golf club has provided the platform for many golfers in the country and the sub-region to improve on their handicaps, according to the Director for Corporate Affairs, Ekow Blankson.

At Ideal, we value relationship; we believe building and sustaining relationships with our customers is essential to the success of our business,' said Ekow Blankson. 'For years we have supported various sporting activities such as our partnership with the Achimota Golf Club and celebrity Golf to bring new and exciting experiences to our corporate clients and high value clients he added.

George Amoah, the competition secretary to the Achimota golf club reiterated that Groupe Ideal’s support has contributed immensely to the success of the tournament.

Nana Attah Nyamekye is the 10th president of the Achimota Golf and a board member of Ideal Finance Limited.

Other trophies were also handed out to the best male and female putter Eric Sowah and Catherine Fabbi while Michael Afreh and Leticia emerged winners of the longest drive contest.

The guest of honor for the occasion, Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin 11, in his address advocated for more young people to take up because it builds integrity.

The Achimota golf Club was established some 30 years ago with a 5-hole golf course purposely for staff of Achimota School. Over time it was extended to 9-holes and eventually 18-holes .the golf course is primarily meant for private health and leisure.

The event was opened to amateur and professional golfers throughout the country and proudly sponsored by Ideal finance, a subsidiary of Groupe Ideal.