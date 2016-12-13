European giants Italy issue Italian passport to talented Ghanaian kid Claud Adjapong in a bid lure him

European giants Italy have underlined their intentions of convincing Ghanaian teenager Claud Adjapong to commit his international future to the country by issuing an Italian passport to him, GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt.

Adjapong, 18, has played four (4) times in lateral defence for Sassuolo in the Serie A this season despite his tender age and has earned raving reviews from football mavens in the country.

The youngster, who plays as a lateral defender and a winger, was born to Ghanaian parents in the Italian city of Modena and the Azzurris made attempts to feature him in their U19 team August but he could not play due to paperwork. However he was capped in November when his eligibility was cleared.

Adjapong progressed to the Sassuolo first team squad from their youth ranks and his precocity earned him first team opportunities from last season.

Checks on the prodigious defender from last year has revealed he was playing with a Ghanaian passport but was later issued with an Italian passport to seal his eligibility issues.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that Italy's interest in the youngster is huge and that has fueled their willingness to issue an Italian passport to him.

A brief comparison between the youngster and Torino starlet Emmanuel Gyasi shows the desperation of the Italians.

In 2013, Italy officials confirmed working on an Italian passport for striker Emmanuel Gyasi who was then playing with Torino's Primavera squad.

However they abandoned the move when Torino sent the youngster on loan to Pisa in the third-tier league and he failed to live up to his potentials.

Mario Barwuah Balotelli is an Italian football player who was born to immigrant Ghanaian parents in Italy but committed his future to the Italians at senior level.

His father biological father suggested in a radio interview in Accra early this year that his son has shown remorse in snubbing Ghana.

