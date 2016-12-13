Black Sharks in Lagos for 2016 Beach Soccer Afcon

The national beach soccer team of Ghana The Black Sharks, touched in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria to begin their quest to qualify for the Beach Soccer World Cup; "Bahamas 2017"

A contingent of 16 players and 5 officials arrived safely from the short flight from Accra and have settled at the Victoria Island resort ahead of their opening game against the Ivory Coast.

Ghana sent one of the youngest squads in the competition and would be hoping that the firepower and youthful energy as well as versatility on the sand would give them an advantage over the more experienced Ivory Coast, Egypt and hosts Nigeria in Group A.

With only two slots for Africa, the competition is bound to be one of the fiercest so far as Senegal, Morocco, Libya and African champions Madagascar are also going to slug it out in group B.

President of Beach Soccer Ghana Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, believes that the quiet and almost anonymous preparations by the team due to the just ended election campaign season has helped shield the players from the pressure of qualifying for Bahamas 2017.

Ghana is the lowest ranked team at the Afcon but are seen as the dark horses to potentially cause an upset.

