Change of government won't affect Ghana's AFCON chances - GFA Prez Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi is optimistic about the chances of Ghana's Black Stars at the 2017 AFCON despite concerns that change of government could have adverse effects on the West Africans' campaign in the Gabon tournament.

The West African country went to the polls last week and elected a new President from the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Change of government could mean new approach to the tournament from the new government with a new sports minister set to work with the GFA.

However President Nyantakyi who has experienced change of government during his administration remains confident the situation won't have any adverse on the Black Stars's campaign at the Gabon tournament.

"I'm not sure it would have any effect on us at the tournament. It happened in 2009 when we went on to gold at the U20 World Cup in Egypt," he told reporters at the GFA Congress session in Prampram on Monday.

Ghana, the losing finalist from the last edition, have been grouped with old foes Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

The Black Stars are chasing for their fifth AFCON title with huge task on the shoulders of under-pressure former Chelsea manager Avram Grant to deliver the title.

Ghana have not won the AFCON title since 1982 and is the second highest ranked country along with Cameroon.

