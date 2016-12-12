Pogba brothers to meet as United draw Saint-Etienne in EL last 32

Berlin, Dec. 12, (GNA/dpa) - Paul Pogba's Manchester United face French side AS Saint-Etienne, where his brother Florentin is a defender, in the last 32 of the Europa League drawn Monday in Lyon, Switzerland.

United are considered among the favourites for the title on May 24 in Stockholm, and with victory would complete their European title collection after past success in the Champions' and Cup Winners' event.

Ajax meanwhile have already lifted all three continental trophies, and they face Champions League drop-outs Legia Warsaw.

The other ties are Athletic Bilbao v Apoel Nicosia, RSC Anderlecht v Zenit St Petersburg; Astra Giurgiu v Genk; Villarreal v Roma; Ludogorets Razgrad v Copenhagen; Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk; Olympiakos v Osmanlispor; Gent v Tottenham Hotspur; Rostov v Sparta Prague; Krasnodar v Fenerbahce; Borussia Moenchengladbach v Fiorentina; AZ Alkmaar v Olympique Lyon; Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas and PAOK v Schalke.

The two-legged last 32 ties are played February 16 and 23. The final in Stockholm is scheduled for May 24, 2017.

