Allofs leaves as sports director of struggling Wolfsburg

Hanover, Germany, Dec. 12, (GNA/dpa) - Bundesliga club Wolfsburg parted company Monday with their sports director Klaus Allofs in the midst of another difficult season near the bottom of the table for the ambitious Volkswagen-backed club.

The 60-year-old former international leaves with the team struggling just above the relegation places after an initially successful period at the club saw a German Cup title and runners-up spot in the league.

Wolfsburg are fourth last in the table with just 10 points from 14 games, the club's worst league record at this stage of the season

The club earlier in the season parted company with coach Dieter Hecking, but there has been little improvement under successor Valerien Ismael.

Allofs, who joined Wolfsburg in November 2012 from Werder Bremen, said: "It is a sad day for me personally.

"After intensive talks in the last week, we have come to this decision for the benefit of VfL Wolfsburg.

"Unfortunately, VfL under my leadership could not take the next step and become established in the top group of the Bundesliga and in international football."

Wolfsburg, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VW, last season missed out on qualification for a European club competition, and recent transfer activity has not been successful.

Striker Max Kruse and midfielder Andre Schuerrle were both moved on after relatively short spells and Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, signed from Schalke 18 months ago following the sale of Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City, has failed to settle.

Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, chairman of the club's supervisory board, said it was decided to "make a new start" in the position after several weeks of reflection.

Sanz said it was a difficult decision to make in view of the work Allofs had done for the club and the good personal relationship they enjoyed.

But in view of the "acute relegation fight it was necessary to make a decision for the future of VfL Wolfsburg," he said.

