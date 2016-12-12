Kwesi Donsu, two others for Premier League top award

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA - Medeama SC midfielder Kwesi Donsu, Latif Blessing of Liberty Professionals and Abdul Bashiru of Dreams FC have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League best player of the 2015/2016 season.

Donsu who bagged 15 goals to help his side will face a stiff competition from the Premier League's top scorer Blessing who have 17 goals to his name and defender Bashiru to win the top award of the season.

The event, which is held annually will be used to honour personalities who distinguished themselves during the season will be held on Friday, December 16, at the Banquet Hall, State House Accra.

Herein the full name

A. FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON

1. Kwesi Donsu - Medeama

2. Latif Blessing - Liberty Professionals

3. Abdul Bashiru - Dreams

B. BEST DEFENDER OF THE SEASON

1. Inusah Musah - Hearts of Oak

2. Amos Frimpong - Asante Kotoko

3. Abdul Bashiru - Dreams FC

C. C. E. O OF THE SEASON

1. James Essifie - Medeama

2. Albert Commey - Aduana Stars

3. S. Oduro-Nyarko - Wa All Stars

D. COACH OF THE SEASON

1. Chioba Aristica - Aduana Stars

2. Zacharis Manuel - Bechem United

3. Enos Adipa - Wa All Stars

E. GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON

1. Joseph Addo - Aduana Stars

2. Razak Abalora - WAFA

3. Richard Ofori - Wa All Stars

F. MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF THE SEASON

1. Abdul Alidu Hudu - Inter Allies

2. Enoch Atta Agyei - Medeama

3. Mohammed Tarfik - New Edubiase

G. REFEREES OF THE SEASON

1. S. B. Bortey

2. Daniel Laryea

3. Awal Mohammed

GNA