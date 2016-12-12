The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016 16:40 CET

Ghana FA unveils US$ 500,000 artificial pitch at Prampram

The Ghana Football Association has constructed an artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram.

This happens to be the first to be put up at the camping base for junior national teams.

It is reported that it cost the Ghana federation US$ 500,000 .

"I also wish to announce that the GFA has completed an artificial pitch here at Prampram and I will like all of you to go and see it before you leave. It is on international standard and one of the best in the country," Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi told Congress on Monday.

Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence is a FIFA Goal Project.

