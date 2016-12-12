The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey to face Paok in the UEFA Europa League

The Royal Blues have been drawn against PAOK Thessaloniki in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

The first leg will be played in Greece on 16th February 2017, with the return leg at the VELTINS-Arena falling on 23rd February 2017. The kick off times are set to be confirmed.

Rahman has played in every game for Schalke 04 in the competition while Bernard impressed but was sent off in his first attempt in the competition.

