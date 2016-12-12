Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp face tricky UEFA Champions League test in Sevilla

Ghanaian duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Daniel Amartey will face a stern test in the UEFA Champions League when they face an in-form Sevilla side.

Amartey has fought well and battled into Claudio Ranieri's team and will be hoping that he maintains his form going into the New Year.

He has been a key feature in the team since taking over from now Chelsea midfielder Kante this season.

While Amartey has been strong Schlupp has struggled to replicate the form that made him a big name in the Foxes team.

Though their struggles are unique their aim will be one, to make into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

By Rahman Osman

