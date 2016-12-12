Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye swerves final clash with Ghana FA as he misses Congress

Out-going Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye failed to attend the Ghana Football Association Congress on Monday in a his last meeting with stakeholders of the game.

Vanderpuye is set to vacate his post after his political party lost Wednesday Presidential Elections.

But the former sports broadcaster will remain in Ghana's parliament after retaining his seat for the Odododoodoi constituency.

He was appointed in January this year and had several confrontations with the football governing body.

In his absence, chief director of the ministry Frank Quist read a speech on his behalf where he praised the Ghana FA for developing women's football.

"At this juncture I will commend the GFA for the level they have taken women football to. Women football has come of age through the effort of the GFA," he said.

"The Black Queens won gold at the All Africa Games and placed third at the Africa Women Championship while all the other teams also qualified for the respective World Cups.

"I also wish to call on the clubs to do their possible best to get their own sponsors to augment the effort of the GFA. You (the clubs) should not only rely only on the sponsorship package from the GFA."

