Elizabeth Addo happy with nomination for CAF Women's Player of the Year

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo is delighted to make the cut for the CAF Women's Player of the Year award.

She posted on her Twitter page: ''I am humbled and honoured to have been nominated for the #GloCAF Women's Player of the Year Award. Glory be to God #3y3Adom.''

Addo, who plays in Sweden, was influential in Ghana winning bronze at the just concluded Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Kvarnsvedensik player faces a tough challenge against Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies, Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South Africa's Janine Van Wyk.

Also in the race is Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo of Cameroon and Aland United.

The winner will be announced at the Glo-CAF Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, 05 January in Abuja, Nigeria.

This will be after vote exercise by the CAF Technical & Development, Media Committees and a panel of 20 experts (Journalists, TV consultants).

I am humbled and honoured to have been nominated for the #GloCAF Women's Player of the Year Award. Glory be to God #3y3Adom pic.twitter.com/QpviOky3N3

— Elizabeth Addo (@AmaPele10) December 11, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com