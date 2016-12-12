UEFA Champions League Draw: Amartey, Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah all set for crunching battles

The UEFA Champions League draw gave out some mouth watering clashes that will see the likes of Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp who play for Leicester City travel to Spain to face an inform Sevilla side.

Juventus have dominated Italian football in the last four years and will come up against FC Porto where Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to play a major role for Massimilliano Allegri's side.

There is also place in the Atletico Madrid team for young but promising Ghana international Thomas Partey who will be hoping for some game time when his side travel to Germany next year to take on Bayer Leverkusen.

The knock out stages of the UEFA Champions League will kick off in the new year after the last round of group stage ended last week.

