Ashanti Region FA chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang gets special mention at Ghana FA Congress

Ashanti Region FA chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang has been congratulated by Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi for the proper organisation and adherence to the football calendar in his zone.

Nyantakyi extolled Agyemang's good works at the federation's Ordinary Congress on Monday in Prampram.

The region managed to achieve all targets in the season and held Congress last month.

Promotions and demotions likewise the qualification of lower division clubs for the preliminary rounds of this season's FA Cup competition were completed.

"I wish to congratulate the Ashanti Regional FA Boss Mr. Osei Tutu Agyemang for completing their football season on time even when most FA were still lacking behind," Nyantakyi said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com