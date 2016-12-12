The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016 10:40 CET

NEC in crunch talks with 'frozen' Quincy Owusu-Abeyie after clashing with head coach

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie's future at NEC is up in the air after talks between his agent and technical director Edwin de Kruijff over his strained relationship with the head coach.

Owusu-Abeyie clashed with head coach Peter Hyballa and has been frozen out.

He lasted played for the club on 26 November against FC Twente but has since missed the matches against Heracles and ADO Den Hag.

Hyballa said: "Edwin de Kruijff is working with Quincy. That is it. I'm getting tired of it."

The 30-year-old signed a one-year performance contract with the Eredivise club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Success is 90% Subconscious Belief and 10% Inspired Act.
By: Eric K. Adjei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img