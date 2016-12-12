NEC in crunch talks with 'frozen' Quincy Owusu-Abeyie after clashing with head coach

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie's future at NEC is up in the air after talks between his agent and technical director Edwin de Kruijff over his strained relationship with the head coach.

Owusu-Abeyie clashed with head coach Peter Hyballa and has been frozen out.

He lasted played for the club on 26 November against FC Twente but has since missed the matches against Heracles and ADO Den Hag.

Hyballa said: "Edwin de Kruijff is working with Quincy. That is it. I'm getting tired of it."

The 30-year-old signed a one-year performance contract with the Eredivise club.

