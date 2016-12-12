Sports News | 12 December 2016 10:40 CET
Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei impresses in Simba FC debut
Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei marked his debut for Simba FC in their 2-0 friendly win over Police Morogoro over the weekend.
The 27-year-old was in-between the sticks for 90 minutes as the Tanzanian giants coasted to victory.
The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals gloveman impressed in post with superb saves.
Agyei has joined the East African country on a one-year deal after ending his short contract with Medeama.
