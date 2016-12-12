The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016 10:40 CET

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei impresses in Simba FC debut


Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei marked his debut for Simba FC in their 2-0 friendly win over Police Morogoro over the weekend.

The 27-year-old was in-between the sticks for 90 minutes as the Tanzanian giants coasted to victory.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals gloveman impressed in post with superb saves.

Agyei has joined the East African country on a one-year deal after ending his short contract with Medeama.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

To indure, is to achive greatly in life.
By: Ibe, Nigeria
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img