Accommodation issues forced organizers to postpone WAFU tourney- Wa All Stars reveal

Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars have explained they could not travel to Senegal for the 2016 WAFU tournament because of accommodation issues.

The host country claim they did not have the resources to foot the bills of the particpating teams.

The Northern Blues were scheduled to leave on 08 December and billed to face the champions of Ivory Coast, Liberia and Senegal.

WA All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko told Spice FM: ''Things have changed but the truth is that the host country [Senegal] have raised some problems that they couldn't secure accommodation for the participating teams so they called our President Mr. Nyantakyi to inform him about it so it looks like they will propose a different date.

''If we are invited later and the date doesn't clash with our Premier League calendar maybe we will honor the tournament but if it goes the other way round the maybe Kwesi Nyantakyi wouldn't allow us to participate in the tournament.''

