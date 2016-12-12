The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Jordan Ayew rejects January move to Saint Etienne because of AFCON- reports

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew could have joined French Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne next month but for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Aston Villa and Saint-Etienne are in talks but the demand to see the Ghana international miss the African showpiece is a stumbling block.

According to La Gazette des Transferts, AS Saint-Etienne are interested in Ayew.

Ayew wants to return to top-tier football after Villa were demoted to the Championship last month.

