Jordan Ayew rejects January move to Saint Etienne because of AFCON- reports
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew could have joined French Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne next month but for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
Aston Villa and Saint-Etienne are in talks but the demand to see the Ghana international miss the African showpiece is a stumbling block.
According to La Gazette des Transferts, AS Saint-Etienne are interested in Ayew.
Ayew wants to return to top-tier football after Villa were demoted to the Championship last month.
