Black Stars players must pass CAF medical check-up to play at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's players for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations must pass a CAF medical to play in the tournament in Gabon next year.

The Confederation of African Football is introducing medical check-ups of all teams that have qualified for the finals.

The new system, known as the PCMA information (Pre Competition Medical Assessment), constitutes an integral check-up of the player to determine whether they are fit or not to participate in the competition.

The Medical Information system of CAF is integrated into the Content Management System (CMS), launched in January 2014, during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in South Africa.

The CAF system will help to have a clear idea of the health of players across Africa.

It is also an opportunity offered to medical officers to have access to information and records regarding injuries sustained during CAF competitions.

The Pre-Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) came as a FIFA directive following the tragic death of Cameroonian player Marc-Vivien Foe, who collapsed and died on the field during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup game against Colombia at Lyon's Stade de Gerland in France.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com