Sports News | 12 December 2016 09:55 CET

Sunyani East MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh says NPP will build stadium in Sunyani

Victorious Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh says the New Patriotic Party will construct a stadium for the Brong Ahafo Region.

His party won Wednesday's presidential elections after polling more than half of the votes cast to topple the incumbent National Democratic Congress.

Ameyaw-Cheremeh, a lawyer, believes the regional capital deserves an ultra modern sports facility after contributing a lot to Ghana sports.

''Building of sports stadium or renovating to meet a standard is part of our manifesto and would not be different,''  Ameyaw-Cheremeh told Sunyani-based Moonlite FM

''Sunyani will be the first to have sports stadium if NPP starts its project of building sports stadium.''

Ameyaw-Cheremeh beat competition from NDC's Kwasi Oppong Ababio and Independent candidate George Kumi in the parliamentary poll.

