Ghana FA holds Congress today, set to unveil date for new season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold its Ordinary Congress on Monday (today) at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, to pay the way for the start of the new football season.

There were fears that the country's football calendar could face a protracted legal battle that could delay the start of the season.

However, delegates for congress will convene at the venue to review the activity report for the just-ended football season and to usher in the new season.

This is in accordance with Article 23.3.1 of the GFA Statutes, which states that, "The GFA Congress shall meet in ordinary session once every football season, normally before the commencement of the season."

The Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi will set out his plans for the next season while General Secretary Isaac Addo will also review the activities for the upcoming season.

The GFA accountant and officers from the National Audit Service will also go through the activities the financial issues of the federation for congress to approve.

There will also be amendments of various laws of the federation to ensure the smooth running of the game in the country.

By this notice the following documents have been sent to all members of the Association in accordance with Article 23.3.3 of the Statutes:

Agenda Minutes of Previous Meeting

Activity Report for 2015/2016

Audited Accounts 2014/2015 and 2015/2016

Proposed Amendments to the General Regulations



