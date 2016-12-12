Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals his bad decisions wasted all his money

Black Stars outcast Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed how he blew away all his money on cars, clubs and fake friends in only two years.

In an exclusive interview with MARCA, the 29-year-old opens up on his move to the Las Palmas in the Canary Islands and other personal matters that have come to define his career.

He said: "In two years, I spent all my money on cars clubs, and friends that really weren't," Boateng said.

"For a guy like me, I grew up in a poor neighbourhood, and having all that money to spend was dangerous."

More mature, the winger admitted he is filled with regret at the turn his career has taken, and wishes he could do some things differently.

"I regret a lot of things," he mentioned. "When I was younger, I didn't work hard because I could rely on my talent. "That's not the right path. "I wish I'd worked harder, but then again, it was normal back then, since I was the boss of my town and had money and fame."

Putting his past behind him, Boateng has started the new season well for his new club in the Canary Islands, scoring two goals in his opening five games, and is going some way to trying to revive a career that could have been so different.

