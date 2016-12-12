The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016 06:55 CET

Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi sacked by Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah over bad results

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has been fired as the coach of Nigerian top-flight side Ifeanyi Ubah after just one month in charge of the NPFL club.

The Japanese was fired together with his Ghanaian assistant Yaw Preko for the side's bad performances since taking over.

He was accused of being too physical in his training approach which led to the play of the side in the matches which never brought the results.

Kenichi was shown the exit door by the Anambra Warriors, after a slow start to the NPFL Super 4, having lost 2-1 to Wiki tourist in their first match, and lost 2-0 against 10-man River United in the second game.

According to a close source, the players complained of Yatsuhashi's too physical style of coaching, which they believed affected their performance.

"We feel like the best way to change things going forward for the team is to make a change in this role," a club source said.

"While we're confident that we have many of the pieces in place to improve and will see improvement, we felt that, in order to continue to push forward and make improvements, we needed to make a change and have a different voice as the head of the technical crew."

Yatsuhashi was appointed last month to steer the club in place of Bulgarian tactician Mitko Dobrev, who led the team to historic Federation Cup feat last season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

WE SHOULD BE VERY GRATEFUL FOR EVERY SECOND THAT PASSES FOR LIFE CAN CHANGE AT ANY MOMENT
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img