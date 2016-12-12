Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi sacked by Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah over bad results

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has been fired as the coach of Nigerian top-flight side Ifeanyi Ubah after just one month in charge of the NPFL club.

The Japanese was fired together with his Ghanaian assistant Yaw Preko for the side's bad performances since taking over.

He was accused of being too physical in his training approach which led to the play of the side in the matches which never brought the results.

Kenichi was shown the exit door by the Anambra Warriors, after a slow start to the NPFL Super 4, having lost 2-1 to Wiki tourist in their first match, and lost 2-0 against 10-man River United in the second game.

According to a close source, the players complained of Yatsuhashi's too physical style of coaching, which they believed affected their performance.

"We feel like the best way to change things going forward for the team is to make a change in this role," a club source said.

"While we're confident that we have many of the pieces in place to improve and will see improvement, we felt that, in order to continue to push forward and make improvements, we needed to make a change and have a different voice as the head of the technical crew."

Yatsuhashi was appointed last month to steer the club in place of Bulgarian tactician Mitko Dobrev, who led the team to historic Federation Cup feat last season.

