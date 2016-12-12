The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016 02:25 CET

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey hails Dreams FC for taking wise decision by accepting Appeals Committee ruling

The Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars FC Albert Yahya Commey has congratulated the leadership and management of Dreams FC for accepting the verdict of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana FA to play in the Division One League insisting they did it in the interest of Ghana football.

A fortnight ago, the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association ruled that Dreams FC be demoted to Division One for using an unqualified players in the 2014/15 GN Bank Division One League game against Tema Youth.

According to the ruling of the Appeals Committee, the Dawu-based side erred in using the two players in the game which they won by 2-0 against the Tema-based side.

Many expected Dreams FC to shake the legal framework of Ghana football by going every length possible to prove their innocence.

But the leadership of the club, led by Kurt Okraku has issued a statement accepting the verdict of the Appeals Committee.

Following their acceptance of the Appeals Committee's verdict, the CEO of Aduana Stars has heaped praises on the leadership of the club insisting they have shown maturity and love for Ghana football.

"Deep down my heart, I have respected Kurt and his team for such a difficult decision. They have shown maturity and love towards the association. Do not take it to be weakness but maturity," Commey said.

He continued: "I have this to say; In this world, whatever you do, good or bad, intentional or unintentional, knowingly or unknowingly, nature will send someone to pay you. Everything that will happen is good so let given thanks to Allah."

Dreams FC will, by this decision, play in the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League and will have to fight harder to return into the top flight league.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"Your best is not good enuogh"
By: Francis Tawiah --
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img