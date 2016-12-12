Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey hails Dreams FC for taking wise decision by accepting Appeals Committee ruling

The Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars FC Albert Yahya Commey has congratulated the leadership and management of Dreams FC for accepting the verdict of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana FA to play in the Division One League insisting they did it in the interest of Ghana football.

A fortnight ago, the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association ruled that Dreams FC be demoted to Division One for using an unqualified players in the 2014/15 GN Bank Division One League game against Tema Youth.

According to the ruling of the Appeals Committee, the Dawu-based side erred in using the two players in the game which they won by 2-0 against the Tema-based side.

Many expected Dreams FC to shake the legal framework of Ghana football by going every length possible to prove their innocence.

But the leadership of the club, led by Kurt Okraku has issued a statement accepting the verdict of the Appeals Committee.

Following their acceptance of the Appeals Committee's verdict, the CEO of Aduana Stars has heaped praises on the leadership of the club insisting they have shown maturity and love for Ghana football.

"Deep down my heart, I have respected Kurt and his team for such a difficult decision. They have shown maturity and love towards the association. Do not take it to be weakness but maturity," Commey said.

He continued: "I have this to say; In this world, whatever you do, good or bad, intentional or unintentional, knowingly or unknowingly, nature will send someone to pay you. Everything that will happen is good so let given thanks to Allah."

Dreams FC will, by this decision, play in the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League and will have to fight harder to return into the top flight league.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

