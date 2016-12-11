Nuru Sulley inspires Alanyaspor to 2-0 win over Karaspor in Turkish Super Lig

Ghanaian defender Nuru Sully inspired Turkish side Alanyaspor to a 2-0 win over Kara Facebook Spor in the Turkish Ligue 1.

Two goals from former Brazilian striker Wagner Love gave the away side all three points in a game Nuru was hailed by his team mates and head coach of Alanyaspor Hussein Kalpar.

Nuru's stupendous form saw him clear two balls on the line in both halves after the Alanyaspor goalkeeper was beaten on both occasions.

The Ghanaian who guided the Alanya side to gain promotion from the Division One League was sidelined by a thigh injury for the beginning of the season but has been stronger after returning.

The former Hearts of Oak defender also initiated the move which resulted in the second goal for the visitors who are now 11th on the table following the win.

The strong defender could be considered for Ghana's 2017 Afcon campaign if he continues with his magnificent form.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

